Ramaphosa Embarks On COVID-19 Self-Quarantine

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-quarantine after a guest at a dinner the president attended on Saturday tested positive for COVID-29, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa is showing no symptoms at this stage and will be tested should symptoms become apparent, the statement read.

The President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment.

According to the statement, the event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. The President removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests.

The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

