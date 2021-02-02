Ramaphosa Eases Lockdown Restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced several restrictions are being eased under adjusted Level 3 of the Lockdown.
This follows a steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.
Ramaphosa announced the ban on the sale of alcohol has been lifted.
The president says public places like beaches, dams, rivers, public pools and parks will be reopened, while the hours of the curfew will now be from 11pm to 4am.
South Africa received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
Another 500,000 doses of the vaccine are to be expected later this month.
Ramaphosa says the country’s fight against COVID-19 is moving in the right direction.
