iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Denies Secret Trophy Hunting Claim

President Cyril Ramaphosa address to the virtual high-level meeting on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of COVID-19, 29 September 2020. Photo Credit: GCIS

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied allegations made by international animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals that he benefits from illegal hunting.

PETA accused Ramaphosa and his Limpopo game farm Phala Phala Wildlife of facilitating trophy hunting for profits.

PETA alleged Ramaphosa had a 50% stake in Tsala Hunting Safaris which organised elephant hunts through Wayne Wagner Safaris.

PETA said its recorded conversations with some of Ramaphosa’s workers who admit he has an equal stake in all hunts conducted.

“In other words, far from ‘conserving’ wildlife, wild animals are bred specifically to be killed for trophies. PETA recorded conversations in which Ramaphosa’s managers admitted that he shares equally in the profits from all hunts conducted through Tsala and spoke of the importance of concealing his involvement,” it claimed.

In a statement, the Presidency denied the allegations but added Phala Phala undertakes annual culls of some animal species to avoid carrying excess numbers.

The presidency added that Phala Phala issued a notice to end its relationship with Tsala in the wake of allegations the hunting company facilitates the killing of threatened or protected species on other properties.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

2 646 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

3 hours ago
3 min read

Spurs Go Top

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Suffers Double Credit Rating Blow

1 day ago
1 min read

3 105 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Tensions Rise In Brackenfell As EFF Protest Continues

2 days ago
1 min read

Issues At SABC A Political Problem – Mattison

2 days ago
1 min read

EFF, Cape Party To Protest At Brackenfell High

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Walking Out ‘A Serious Matter’ – Zondo

2 days ago
1 min read

2 514 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

3 days ago
1 min read

Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

3 days ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Denies Secret Trophy Hunting Claim

3 hours ago
1 min read

2 646 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

3 hours ago
3 min read

Spurs Go Top

4 hours ago
1 min read

De Bruyne Frustrated By handball Rule Fhanges

4 hours ago