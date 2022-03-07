iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Defends SA Stance On War In Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

41 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended South Africa’s decision to abstain from a UN vote on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Pretoria has been criticised for not voting with other world leaders, demanding that Russia withdraw its military from Ukraine.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa says the UN resolution didn’t call for meaningful negotiations and engagement.

He says South Africa is firmly on the side of peace.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise

37 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

ANC Lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension

14 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Inquest Finds Activist Dr Neil Aggett Killed By Security Police

2 days ago
2 min read

1 898 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Health Dept To Make Recommendations To NCCC

3 days ago
1 min read

MPs Call For Mantashe To Resign

3 days ago
2 min read

1 853 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry’s Finding Against Me Based On Assumptions – Mantashe

4 days ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Working To Ensure Safety Of Students In Ukraine

4 days ago
1 min read

Claims That Judiciary Is Captured Are Unfounded – Lamola

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Tourism Industry Wants PCR Test Removed For Inbound Travellers To Boost Hospitality Sector

2 mins ago
6 min read

The Future Of Work: Gender Equality In The Work Place

9 mins ago
4 min read

Why Tying Up Your Capital Isn’t Always The Best Idea

18 mins ago
1 min read

WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise

37 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer