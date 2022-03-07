Ramaphosa Defends SA Stance On War In Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended South Africa’s decision to abstain from a UN vote on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Pretoria has been criticised for not voting with other world leaders, demanding that Russia withdraw its military from Ukraine.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa says the UN resolution didn’t call for meaningful negotiations and engagement.
He says South Africa is firmly on the side of peace.
More Stories
WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise
NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension
SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases
Inquest Finds Activist Dr Neil Aggett Killed By Security Police
1 898 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Health Dept To Make Recommendations To NCCC
MPs Call For Mantashe To Resign
1 853 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
State Capture Inquiry’s Finding Against Me Based On Assumptions – Mantashe
Higher Education Dept Working To Ensure Safety Of Students In Ukraine
Claims That Judiciary Is Captured Are Unfounded – Lamola