Sun. Mar 15th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Declares Coronavirus State Of Disaster

EWN

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Sunday declared the coronavirus a state of disaster.

Ramaphosa is currently addressing the nation on government’s plan to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Ramaphosa said gatherings of more than 100 people and major government events have been cancelled.

Some of these events will include Human Rights Day events.

He also said schools would be cancelled from 18 March and will reopen after the Easter holidays.

So far, 61 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Africa, all of whom had travelled abroad.

He has also implemented travel bans with immediate effect.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

SA’s Coronavirus Case Tally Rises To 51

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Hold Cabinet Meeting

10 hours ago
1 min read

Joburg Mayor Makhubo Appoints New Chairpersons

10 hours ago
1 min read

Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Elderly Woman

10 hours ago
2 min read

Coronavirus Cases In SA Increase

10 hours ago
1 min read

Mourners Remember ‘Darkest Day’ At Mass Funeral

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares Coronavirus State Of Disaster

5 mins ago
2 min read

Super Rugby Faces Season Cancellation – CEO

1 hour ago
2 min read

Pogba Makes Coronavirus Fund-Raising Pledge

1 hour ago
2 min read

Players Treated Like ‘Guinea Pigs’ Over Coronavirus – Rooney

1 hour ago