Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

11 hours ago 1 min read

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the party’s sixth national policy conference a success.

Unemployment, the rising cost of living and corruption were among topics discussed.

The ANC also resolved to keep its 2017 step-aside resolution but the party says it must be applied fairly.

The Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions wanted the rule scrapped.

Ramaphosa says the rule will stay to maintain the integrity of the ANC and its leaders.

