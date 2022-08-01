Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the party’s sixth national policy conference a success.
Unemployment, the rising cost of living and corruption were among topics discussed.
The ANC also resolved to keep its 2017 step-aside resolution but the party says it must be applied fairly.
The Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions wanted the rule scrapped.
Ramaphosa says the rule will stay to maintain the integrity of the ANC and its leaders.
More Stories
Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case
Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday
Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola
NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA
Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial
Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw
NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries
Petrol Price Expected To Drop In August
Stop Debating, Start Doing – Eskom Chair
NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Border Management On The Agenda At ANC’s Weekend Conference