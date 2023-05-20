Ramaphosa Confident There’ll Be Less Load Shedding ‘Within The Next Few Months’

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was confident that load shedding would be sorted out in the next few months.
The president was addressing his presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Cape Winelands district, where he conducted oversight and heard from concerned local residents.
Ramaphosa addressed the ongoing power crisis and other issues like unemployment and crime.
“And I remain confident that within the next few months, and yes within a year, we will have brought load shedding down quite significantly and we will finally eliminate load shedding in South Africa through the programmes that we are putting in place.”
He said that load shedding remained a key priority.
“This priority is top of our agenda and it is for that reason that I appointed a minister of electricity who is spending every hour and every minute of the day addressing this challenge.”
More Stories
G7 Agrees On Ukraine Jets, China ‘Economic Coercion’ Statement
SA To Purchase Emergency Power To Keep The Lights On – Mashatile
Gift Of The Givers Unveils R60m Upgrade At Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Western Cape Disaster Teams On Standby Amid Higher Stages Of Load Shedding – Winde
Karpowership Granted Access To Dock At Three SA Ports
Not SA’s Place To Be Hostile Towards Russia Despite Invasion Of Ukraine: DIRCO
ANC To Meet US Ambassador Over Russia Claims
Pfizer Pledges R11 Million For The Expansion Of Community Clinics In Under-Served South African Communities
NICD Confirms Outbreak But Says No Reason To Panic
Blackouts On Stage 3 Until Further Notice
Turkey Votes In Pivotal Elections That Could End Erdogan’s 20-Year Rule
Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa