Ramaphosa Confident There’ll Be Less Load Shedding ‘Within The Next Few Months’

Photo: GCIS
17 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was confident that load shedding would be sorted out in the next few months.

The president was addressing his presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Cape Winelands district, where he conducted oversight and heard from concerned local residents.

Ramaphosa addressed the ongoing power crisis and other issues like unemployment and crime.

“And I remain confident that within the next few months, and yes within a year, we will have brought load shedding down quite significantly and we will finally eliminate load shedding in South Africa through the programmes that we are putting in place.”

He said that load shedding remained a key priority.

“This priority is top of our agenda and it is for that reason that I appointed a minister of electricity who is spending every hour and every minute of the day addressing this challenge.”

