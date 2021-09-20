Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa visited the party’s stronghold province of Mpumalanga.
Ramaphosa listened as residents opened up about unemployment and a lack of municipal services.
He said that though Mbombela residents face many problems, support for the ANC is “overwhelming”.
Meanwhile, voter registration weekend has wrapped up.
Nine voting stations did not open on Sunday because of service delivery protests.
IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya, however, says this was one of the least disrupted voter registration weekends.
