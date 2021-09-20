iAfrica

Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020. Picture: ANC/Twitter

ANC president Cyril  Ramaphosa visited the party’s stronghold province of Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa listened as residents opened up about unemployment and a lack of municipal services.

He said that though Mbombela residents face many problems, support for the ANC is “overwhelming”.

Meanwhile, voter registration weekend has wrapped up.

Nine voting stations did not open on Sunday because of service delivery protests.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya, however, says this was one of the least disrupted voter registration weekends.

