Ramaphosa Confident In Government Of National Unity’s Success Amid Criticism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed strong confidence in the success of the Government of National Unity (GNU), despite skepticism from critics.

Ramaphosa emphasized that their unity would serve as their source of courage, comfort, and greatest strength.

On Monday, Ramaphosa addressed the debate following his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) delivered last week.

“I’m truly pleased that the members of the Government of National Unity have demonstrated a unified purpose and a strong commitment to advancing the interests of all South Africans during the debate, and indeed in their actions as leaders of the GNU,” he stated.

However, Visvin Reddy of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party questioned the term “GNU,” suggesting it should be called a grand coalition since it does not include all major parties.

Undeterred, Ramaphosa asserted, “We have the support of 62 million South Africans who need and want us to succeed. Despite those who wish us ill, we will prevail as the Government of National Unity.”