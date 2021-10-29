iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Confident Eskom Issues Will Be Resolved

5 mins ago 1 min read

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t believe the latest blackouts are intentional.

That’s in contrast to the governing party’s statement on Wednesday.

The ANC said power cuts may have been deliberate action from some within Eskom for political ends.

That’s after the beleaguered power utility implemented Stage 4 power cuts.

Ramaphosa says this is not the time to point fingers.

He’s reiterated Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s remarks that power cuts will be over by the weekend.

He also apologised for the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni ahead of elections on Monday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

We’ll Know In Mid-November If SA’s Escaped Elections Unscathed – Phaahla

2 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Until Saturday

9 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 533 New COVID-19 Cases

14 mins ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Should Be Over By The Weekend – Gordhan

24 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections

24 hours ago
Eskom power
1 min read

ANC Wants Answers From Eskom

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 472 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams

2 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day

2 days ago
1 min read

One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

2 days ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Meyiwa Family Suspects Cover-Up

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

We’ll Know In Mid-November If SA’s Escaped Elections Unscathed – Phaahla

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Eskom Issues Will Be Resolved

5 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Until Saturday

9 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 533 New COVID-19 Cases

14 mins ago