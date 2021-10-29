Ramaphosa Confident Eskom Issues Will Be Resolved

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t believe the latest blackouts are intentional.

That’s in contrast to the governing party’s statement on Wednesday.

The ANC said power cuts may have been deliberate action from some within Eskom for political ends.

That’s after the beleaguered power utility implemented Stage 4 power cuts.

Ramaphosa says this is not the time to point fingers.

He’s reiterated Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s remarks that power cuts will be over by the weekend.

He also apologised for the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni ahead of elections on Monday.

