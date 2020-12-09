Ramaphosa Concludes NEC Meeting

Share with your network!

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party has proven critics wrong and divisions in the governing party have narrowed.

He delivered the closing remarks following the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting.

The meeting agenda spanned some difficult issues with the potential to deepen factional divisions in the party, according to Ramaphosa.

However, he said the party has narrowed divisions within the party.

Ramaphosa said the state of the local economy, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects, was a large topic under scrutiny.

The president said the ANC is committed to responsible fiscal management and emphasised the importance of the economic empowerment of women and local economic development.

Ramaphosa also spoke on the party’s concern about the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in provinces around the country and called on South Africans to take precautions against the virus.

Ramaphosa confirmed that ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashle will appear before the party’s integrity committee next week in connection with his alleged involvement in corrupt activities during his tenure as Free State Premier.

He said party resolutions must be implemented within the party ranks and not be diluted.

The NEC has agreed that guidelines will be finalised to be applied in instances where members of the organisation are formally charged with, convicted of or reported to be involved in corruption or other serious crimes.

Ramaphosa cautioned ANC members against attacking the work of the State Capture Commission and participating in behaviour that brings disrepute to the party.

