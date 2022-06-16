Ramaphosa Commits To Removing Red Tape For Jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was intensifying its drive to remove red tape for job applications in the public sector.
Ramaphosa made the commitment during his Youth Day address on Thursday, at the Mthatha stadium in the Eastern Cape.
The president’s visit to the province marks 46 years since the 1976 student uprising.
This year’s commemoration is being celebrated under the theme “promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow”.
Ramaphosa vowed to bolster efforts to recover the economy, as well as to ensure job creation amid dismal unemployment statistics.
This includes cutting the costs of applying for jobs in the public sector.
