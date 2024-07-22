Ramaphosa Challenges Malema in Parliament: A Call for Respect and Historical Understanding

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a firm stand against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in a heated exchange in Parliament on Monday. During his response to the debate on his Opening of Parliament Address, Ramaphosa urged Malema to shift his focus from personal attacks to a more constructive dialogue.

Malema had previously criticized Ramaphosa, calling him a “wounded buffalo” and accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of betrayal for its coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Government of National Unity. Ramaphosa refuted these claims and expressed his frustration over Malema’s remarks branding him as an apartheid collaborator.

In his rebuttal, Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of respectful debate, urging Malema to engage with historical figures like Minister Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele to gain a better understanding of the origins of the National Union of Mineworkers. He questioned Malema’s awareness of historical events, asking, “Waar was jy?” (Where were you?).

Despite EFF members’ heckling of “Marikana,” Ramaphosa defended his background with pride, highlighting his role as the son of a policeman and asserting that he has never insulted Malema’s family.