Ramaphosa Calls Urgent Meeting Following Mozambique Attacks

3 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, reportedly, attend an urgent meeting regarding the stand-off between Isis-linked militants and Mozambican forces.

Militants from the al-Shabaab group have taken control of Palma in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.

When the siege began on Wednesday, hundreds of people fled to a nearby hotel where they are still trapped.

At least seven people, including one South African, are believed to have been killed in the attack, with many more unaccounted for.

