Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 15 June 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Photos: GCIS]

President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms

The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

“The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” the statement said.

On his recent visit to four West African states, Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries.

Ramaphosa and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. He also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his COVID-19 infection should serve as a caution to South Africans to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.

