Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement late on Sunday night.
Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms
The president started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
“The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” the statement said.
On his recent visit to four West African states, Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries.
Ramaphosa and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. He also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said his COVID-19 infection should serve as a caution to South Africans to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.
More Stories
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas
NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
ANC Membership Quality Declining – Mbeki
NICD Reports 19 018 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
My Stay In Russia Was Purely For Medical Reasons – Mabuza
SA Deserves To Capitalise On Its Natural Resources – Mantashe
Noodles Brand Probed Over Child Deaths
NICD Reports 22 931 New COVID-19 Cases
SAHPRA Approves Locally-Manufactured COVID-19 Antigen Test
Percentage Of Vaccinated COVID Patients Hospitalised Not Of Concern – Mediclinic