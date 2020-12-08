Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is at war with itself.
Ramaphosa says divisions and factions within the ranks are becoming more apparent.
He released a statement after the party’s final national executive committtee meeting for the year.
Ramaphosa is appealing to party members to unite.
But he warns unity cannot mean that corruption, wrongdoing, or ill-discipline will be accommodated.
