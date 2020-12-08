iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020. Picture: ANC/Twitter

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is at war with itself.

Ramaphosa says divisions and factions within the ranks are becoming more apparent. 

He released a statement after the party’s final national executive committtee meeting for the year. 

Ramaphosa is appealing to party members to unite. 

But he warns unity cannot mean that corruption, wrongdoing, or ill-discipline will be accommodated.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

We Stuck To COVID-19 Rules – Matric Rage Organisers

5 hours ago
1 min read

SIU Pounces On National Lotteries Commission

5 hours ago
1 min read

3 313 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist

1 day ago
1 min read

Van Damme Not Forced Into Sabbatical – Steenhuisen

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside

1 day ago
1 min read

4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

Matric Rage Identified As Super-Spreader Events

2 days ago
1 min read

Education Department Expecting Resistance

2 days ago
1 min read

4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases

3 days ago
1 min read

4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Britain Makes Final Preparations For First Round Of COVID-19 Vaccinations

40 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC

5 hours ago
1 min read

We Stuck To COVID-19 Rules – Matric Rage Organisers

5 hours ago
1 min read

SIU Pounces On National Lotteries Commission

5 hours ago