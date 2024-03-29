Ramaphosa Calls For Prayers To Ensure No Disruptions During Elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa is urging those observing the Easter weekend to pray for the country’s upcoming elections so that there are no diruptions at the polls.

Ramaphosa attended a church service in Bloemfontein as part of his Easter programme.

Close to 28 million South Africans are set to make their mark at the polls exactly two months from 29 March.

He also called for prayers for the IEC, as this will be a complex election.

“We would like the IEC to be strengthened so that they are able break forth, so that they leave no one behind, and do their work as laid out in the election.”