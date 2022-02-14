Ramaphosa Calls For Mixed Economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to address job creation and economic growth.

He says the country needs a mixed economy to foster growth.

The letter follows on his State of the Nation Address.

He says there is no need to debate if the State or business should drive job creation and economic growth.

He says both parties have a role to play and can complement each other.

Ramaphosa says this would benefit citizens, the state, organised labour, the private sector and the markets.

He also reminded the nation that the idea is not new.

It was part of a 1992 ANC policy document titled ‘ Ready to Govern’.

The President says a key driver of this mixed economy would be State-Owned Enterprises.

He says it is crucial for them to be restored to financial health and to return to operational performance.

