Ramaphosa Cabinet Announcement Likely In 24 To 36 hours – ANC

African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his Cabinet within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The delay in forming a Cabinet is reportedly due to ongoing negotiations within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

In a recent development, the ANC addressed the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s demand for 12 Cabinet positions, labeling it excessive.

Bhengu-Motsiri emphasized that the GNU would not be swayed by the DA.

“We are not in a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, we are in the Government of National Unity, and we are going to continually reiterate that.

“It requires an appreciation of that and maturity. There are many others that have won seats in Parliament that are not making outrageous demands.”