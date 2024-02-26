Ramaphosa: Budget Indicates a Step in the Right Direction

The 2024 budget, which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana submitted last week, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, demonstrates how the government is carrying out economic reforms and improving public finances while continuing to provide the impoverished with essential services.

Better times are ahead, according President Ramaphosa, who writes in his weekly email. The new budget will assist the government in achieving more inclusive and rapid economic growth while advancing developmental objectives.

According to him, social protection has been increased to generate jobs and income for the unemployed, and the macroeconomic climate is solid enough to support investment and public employment.

According to Ramaphosa, his administration has been putting in a lot of effort to end the ten years of weak economic development and mounting debt that were made worse by state capture.