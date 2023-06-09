iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Briefed Putin On Upcoming African Leaders’ Peace Mission – Presidency

Twitter/@EmbassyofRussia
3 mins ago 1 min read

The Presidency said Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken via telephone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin where he briefed him on the upcoming African leaders’ peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

It said that the two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa summit, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg at the end of next month.

The Presidency said that Putin has welcomed the initiative by African heads of state and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission.

South Africa has come under fire regarding its stance on the war in Ukraine despite insisting that it remains neutral in the conflict.

The Presidency’s Vincent Magwenya: “The telephone conversation took place after a meeting on Monday 5 June among the African heads of state. The leaders discussed their forthcoming engagements with presidents Putin and Zelenski and their forthcoming engagements.”

