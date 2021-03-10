Ramaphosa Bemoans Rise Of Nationalism

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns about the rise of nationalism in the world.

He was speaking during the virtual leaders’ network meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He said this is becoming evident during the coronavirus pandemic, with richer countries showing increased self-interest by hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while developing countries struggle to access supplies.

“More developed countries that are able to develop vaccines are hoarding vaccines because of their muscles powers, in terms of finance, they have gone out and bought up all the vaccines…ordering up to ten times what their own populations need and almost denying access to developing countries,” Ramaphosa said.

