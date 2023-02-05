iAfrica

Ramaphosa Asks Mabuza To Stay On, For now

57 seconds ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked his deputy, David Mabuza, to stay in his position a little longer.

He wants him to wait until transition processes are finalised.

This is after Mabuza told mourners at a family funeral that he is definitely on his way out and just waiting for the president to make an official announcement.

Mabuza said it’s only noble that he vacates the Union Buildings so the new ANC deputy president can step in.

Without mentioning Paul Mashatile by name, Mabuza says he can see his successor is positioning himself.

Mabuza was not elected as an official or NEC member at the ANC’s national congress in December.

