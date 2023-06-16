iAfrica

Ramaphosa Arrives In Ukraine On Peace Mission

4 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Ukraine on an African peace mission to resolve the Russian war.

The President is accompanied by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

Ramaphosa and other African leaders are attempting to mediate the conflict that has been going on for over a year.

On Thursday, security and media personnel were blocked from disembarking the plane at a Polish airport, with authorities citing issues around the visas and types of weapons they were carrying.

The Presidency says the delays are not a cause for concern.

