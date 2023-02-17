iAfrica

Ramaphosa Arrives In Ethiopia Ahead Of African Union Summit

14 mins ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

He’s attending the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State.

The two-day session is being held under the theme of the AU for 2023, ‘Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation’.

It will take stock of progress made in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Trading began on the 1st of January last year.

Peace and security will also be on the agenda as well as the body’s response to Covid-19.

The meeting also comes as the Pretoria Peace Deal between Ethiopia and Tigray forces is being implemented.

