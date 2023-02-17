Ramaphosa Arrives In Ethiopia Ahead Of African Union Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.
He’s attending the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State.
The two-day session is being held under the theme of the AU for 2023, ‘Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation’.
It will take stock of progress made in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Trading began on the 1st of January last year.
Peace and security will also be on the agenda as well as the body’s response to Covid-19.
The meeting also comes as the Pretoria Peace Deal between Ethiopia and Tigray forces is being implemented.
More Stories
Outa Fears Karpowership Deal Will Be Pushed Through
President Defends State Of Disaster
Winde Wants R1bn For Energy Crisis
Government Concerned Over Gun Violence
COPE Says Ramaphosa Has Failed
No Answers For Families Devastated By Limpopo Horror Crash
20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash
State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods
Russian Frigate Docks In SA Ahead Of Military Drills
Survivors Ever Fewer In Earthquake Rubble Of Turkey And Syria
AKA Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Durban
Eskom’s Alleged Disregard Of Emission Standards Likely To Cost Lives – study