Ramaphosa Applauds Youth For Vaccination Rates

President Cyril Ramaphosa is applauding the youth for showing up in numbers at vaccination centres.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa says it gives hope that an end to this hardship is in sight.

Vaccination for people aged 18 to 34 commenced on Friday.

South Africa’s also passed the milestone of having vaccinated over 10 million people.

But there are still many who are sceptical.

Ramaphosa is urging South Africans to ignore conspiracy theories.

He has likened the youth to those of 1994 who stood in long queues to vote for the first democratic South African President.

