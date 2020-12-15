Ramaphosa Announces Measures To Curb Second Wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced several measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19.
They include beach closures, and limited alcohol sales.
Ramaphosa has also warned against large gatherings and super spreader events.
In reference to a youth festival in Durban that led to hundreds of infections, he has said such gatherings and parties are a big source of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Ramaphosa said the Garden Route district, in the Western Cape, and the Sarah Baartman district, in the Eastern Cape, have now also been declared coronavirus hotspot areas, with restrictions to be implemented from midnight yesterday.
Further restrictions announced by the president included all passengers in vehicles being required to wear masks, restaurant managers ensuring that all patrons wear masks, and employers ensuring all employees wear their masks.
