Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’

EWN

6 hours ago 1 min read

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has said the ANC has made mistakes and let South Africans down.

He was campaigning for the local government elections in eThekwini on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said the ANC has learned from its mistakes.

“We were the first to say there are mistakes we’ve made, and I have found that, when we are open and honest with our people, they actually have a very deep understanding with us.”

“It’s better when you’ve let your people down, that you admit and believe that you will do better and improve. We’re in the process of renewing ourselves, doing things better, and you can already see it: we are turning things around,” he said. 

“Many of our councillors are young, full of ideas, and adherence to good corporate governance and we are certain that which is part of renewal process we’ve been talking about.”

