Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has said the ANC has made mistakes and let South Africans down.
He was campaigning for the local government elections in eThekwini on Sunday.
Ramaphosa said the ANC has learned from its mistakes.
“We were the first to say there are mistakes we’ve made, and I have found that, when we are open and honest with our people, they actually have a very deep understanding with us.”
“It’s better when you’ve let your people down, that you admit and believe that you will do better and improve. We’re in the process of renewing ourselves, doing things better, and you can already see it: we are turning things around,” he said.
“Many of our councillors are young, full of ideas, and adherence to good corporate governance and we are certain that which is part of renewal process we’ve been talking about.”
More Stories
Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month
ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions
NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Energy Expert Claims Foul Play Is Behind SA Electricity Crisis
Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary – Phaahla
NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom Extends Stage 2 Load Shedding
NICD Reports 924 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Ready For Use – Phaahla
SA Removed From UK’s Travel Red List
Stage Two Power Cuts To Resume On Friday Night – Eskom
SA Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases