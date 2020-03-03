Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ramaphosa Accused Of Throwing Public Service Workers Under The Bus

EWN

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

While the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee meeting with alliance leaders on Monday did not discuss the contentious public wage bill, Eyewitness News understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa faced the fury of unions at another meeting.

Union federation leaders took the president to task over National Treasury’s proposed cuts to the public service wage bill at the presidential working committee on the jobs summit, which gathered at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Monday.

Sources said proceedings at the Nedlac meeting – where labour, government, business, and community leaders gathered – became a battleground for labour as the constituency accused Ramaphosa of throwing public service workers under the bus.

Although government stressed that the cuts in the public service were among many other measures to curb public spending, unions representing civil society workers felt targeted.

They also complained that they were blindsided by government after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the cuts that amount to R160 billion in three years, months before wage negotiations.

Ramaphosa is said to have turned another cheek with insiders explaining he didn’t resort to any justifications over the clumsy handling of the wage bill saga.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s national working committee discussed the state of South African Airways to no avail with sources saying even the governing party and its alliance partners appeared helpless about how the ailing airline could be rescued.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Western Cape To Have New Leadership By End Of April

13 mins ago
1 min read

Driver In Deadly EC Bus Crash Was Warned Against Speeding, Survivors Say

29 mins ago
1 min read

Foreign Nationals In Limbo After Being Moved From Cape Town Churches

18 hours ago
1 min read

SAHRC To Take Beloftebos Wedding Venue To Court Over Rejection Of Same-Sex Couple

18 hours ago
1 min read

SA Government Readying Measures To Fight Stigma Around Coronavirus

18 hours ago
1 min read

Sentencing Against Jeremiah Ruiters’ Killer To Get Underway

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Accused Of Throwing Public Service Workers Under The Bus

7 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Western Cape To Have New Leadership By End Of April

13 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Confirms Two More Coronavirus Cases

19 mins ago
1 min read

US To Give Zambia $389 Million Grant For Aids Relief

25 mins ago