Raising the Alarm on Malta’s Treatment of African Migrants

Further evidence of Malta’s strategy to push migrants back to the conflict zone of Libya has been revealed by a woman who survived a Mediterranean crossing in which 12 people died. A series of voice messages obtained by the Guardian have provided confirmation of the Maltese government’s strategy to use private vessels, acting at the behest of its armed forces, in order to intercept migrant crossings and return refugees to Libyan detention centres. The woman said the boat on which she was attempting to reach Europe had been intercepted by a ship enlisted by the Maltese authorities, which took those aboard back to Tripoli. Last month, investigative journalists working for several international media sources exposed the existence of a secret pact between La Valletta and the owners of at least three trawlers.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Mauritius Listed on EU High Risk List – Why not to Panic!
UNISA Students Get Major Boost On Data And Connectivity Ahead Of May – June 2020 Examinations
Team Guardian Health Wins The Inaugural Ayoba Hackathon
Women Fund Managers Encouraged To Apply For African Women Leadership Fund Membership
Opinion: Dodging Cyberattacks – The Time Has Come To Focus On Prevention, Not Reaction
Africa And The Global South Amid Covid19: Keeping The SDGs While Developing The New Deal