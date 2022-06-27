iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Raising Awareness on Environmental Issues in Zimbabwe through Creativity      

17 hours ago 1 min read

At the sight of used Flip-flops, fabrics, toothbrushes and computers, it will not be out of place for one to assume it is a refuse dump. On the contrary, it is an art centre located in the heart of Zimbabwe’s capital. Tashinga is one of the many Zimbabweans who visit this unique space to express their creativity. He has been visiting the centre daily for the past 9 months, an avenue that helps him to release some stress. “We don’t have many arts hubs in Zimbabwe. This is a place where things we can grow and learn from other people. Other creatives and to just connect “, Tashinga said. Mbare Art Space has been in existence for over a decade. One of its founders, Moffat Takadiwa, an internationally renowned artist, established this vibrant art space in opposition to the working-class neighbourhood of Mbare, one of the poorest in Harare. Moffat Takadiwa’s aim is also to raise awareness of social issues. In particular, ecology. the environment at the centre of his art. Computer keyboards, pens, plastic… all his works are made from waste.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Botswana and Cape Verde Moved to Level 3- High Risk

17 hours ago
1 min read

10 Best Experiences in Kenya

17 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Relaxes Travel Restrictions

17 hours ago
1 min read

These Upscale Resorts are Ideal for Anyone Craving Time in Nature

17 hours ago
1 min read

Astronomical Tourism has Become Famous in Egypt  

17 hours ago
1 min read

Fast Track to a Modern Senegal      

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Cape Verde Rapper with a Feminist Message

17 hours ago
1 min read

French Gallerist Cecile Fakhoury on The Contemporary African Art Scene

17 hours ago
1 min read

8 Queer-Owned African Fashion Brands to Check Out For Pride

17 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisian City Attracts a New Type of Tourist

1 week ago
1 min read

DYK that the Green Point Lighthouse is the Oldest Operational Lighthouse in South Africa?

1 week ago
1 min read

This Mauritian Resort is the Definition of Relaxation

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans

13 hours ago
1 min read

4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy

13 hours ago
1 min read

Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair

13 hours ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Blackouts To Continue Until Wednesday – Eskom

13 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer