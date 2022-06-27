Raising Awareness on Environmental Issues in Zimbabwe through Creativity      

At the sight of used Flip-flops, fabrics, toothbrushes and computers, it will not be out of place for one to assume it is a refuse dump. On the contrary, it is an art centre located in the heart of Zimbabwe’s capital. Tashinga is one of the many Zimbabweans who visit this unique space to express their creativity. He has been visiting the centre daily for the past 9 months, an avenue that helps him to release some stress. “We don’t have many arts hubs in Zimbabwe. This is a place where things we can grow and learn from other people. Other creatives and to just connect “, Tashinga said. Mbare Art Space has been in existence for over a decade. One of its founders, Moffat Takadiwa, an internationally renowned artist, established this vibrant art space in opposition to the working-class neighbourhood of Mbare, one of the poorest in Harare. Moffat Takadiwa’s aim is also to raise awareness of social issues. In particular, ecology. the environment at the centre of his art. Computer keyboards, pens, plastic… all his works are made from waste.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

