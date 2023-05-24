iAfrica

Raising Awareness about the Economic and Psychological Issues Facing Africans in the UK

7 hours ago

Africans in the UK are struggling to keep up with rent, food and electricity bills and this has resulted in most incurring debt and also seeking assistance from families back home. Despite contributing to the country’s economy, the majority do not qualify to receive financial assistance from the government as they don’t meet eligibility criteria such as income level, residency status and immigration status. Enitan Kehinde, lead consultant and general manager at BHM UK, an African communications services company which sheds light on the financial struggles faced by the African immigrant community in the UK, said these individuals were also facing lack of job security and mounting debt. Despite not being able to provide for themselves, these Africans in the UK are still pressured by black tax with their families and friends expecting financial support. The desperation for survival is also affecting their physical and mental health.

SOURCE: IOL

