“Raise The Bra” Seeks Bra Donations For Underprivileged Learners

Dozens of high school learners from Gauteng are set to benefit from the return of the popular Raise the Bra initiative. Spearheaded by Celebrity Plastic Surgeon Dr Deon Weyers, Raise The Bra asks Dr Deon’s patients, and members of the public, to donate bras they no longer use.

The undergarments are collected at Dr Deon’s practice “DW Skin & Body” at Life Hospital, Fourways, and then distributed by the team from the ZABRA – AfreeBra initiative. ZABRA is an international volunteer network working with organizations looking after women in their care, who can benefit from receiving bras free of charge.

Jeanette Kruger from ZABRA explains: “The bras will be distributed to high schools in Soweto, Alexandra and other schools in Gauteng where we receive requests. They are very much needed at the schools, and as one headteacher wrote to us – ‘For the first time the girls were able to participate in sports’ when they received bras from us. We can’t keep up with supply for the girls in the schools, so your donations will make a big difference.”

Dr Deon Weyers says “My team & I wanted to help, especially with the focus of Women’s Month. Many of my patients no longer fit into their underwear after they’ve had breast enhancements, enlargements or reductions, liposuction, and so forth. When we launched Raise the Bra in 2020 for International Women’s Month, we were inundated with donations and we look forward to seeing the response this year.”

Donations can be made at the collection point at Suite B22, Fourways Life Hospital.

Contact ZABRA: www.facebook.com/AfreeBra or Email: afreebra@gmail.com

Share with your network!