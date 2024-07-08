Raila Champions Africa’s Future After Meeting EAC Ministers

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called for Africa to excel globally following his meeting with the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers in Zanzibar.

During the meeting, Raila discussed his candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship. He emphasized the potential for Africa’s natural resources and youthful population to drive economic prosperity, stating, “It is time the African Lion roared loudly across the world.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also urged EAC member states to support Raila’s bid, highlighting his experience and credentials. “Raila’s track record speaks for itself. We believe it is time for our region to produce the AUC chairperson,” Mudavadi said.