RAF Working To Clear 321,000 Claims That Haven’t Been Finalised

Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo says the fund is working tirelessly to clear the huge backlog of claims that have not been finalised.

The fund currently has a backlog of 321,000 such claims.

Letsoalo says most of the backlog is due to claimants or their lawyers failing to provide supporting documents.

He says they’ve now started a campaign to encourage claimants to come forward and have their claims processed and paid out.

Letsoalo is urging anyone who submitted claims before April 2021 to submit all outstanding documents to finalise their claims.

“We also note that over the last 2 financial years we have missed our ambitious target to settle three years and older claims, 20% of those. Our target at the end of the five years that would have at least halved the backlog.”