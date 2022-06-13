iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Radisson Blu Hotel Is Officially Open In Durban

7 hours ago 1 min read

Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is located on the eastern coast of South Africa’s vibrant city of Durban, in its most affluent residential and entertainment hub, Umhlanga. The hotel has easy access to several popular beaches and is within walking distance of the three-kilometer Umhlanga Beach Promenade. Durban has become a must-visit for local and international travelers because of its vast and enchanting landscapes and ideal year-round weather. Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is close to the Durban ICC with direct access to the luxury Oceans Mall, which boasts a variety of international brands and is just 5 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Hilton Closes Shop in Nairobi

7 hours ago
1 min read

Sustainable Travel Around Africa

7 hours ago
1 min read

Some of the Best Hotels in Africa Right Now

7 hours ago
1 min read

Hundreds of Music Lovers Flocked to Saint Louis, Senegal to Enjoy the City’s 30th Annual Jazz Festival

7 hours ago
1 min read

Adekunle Gold: “There Are a Lot of Great African Designers. The Talent is Outstanding.”

7 hours ago
1 min read

Bisa Butler’s Stunning Quilted Portraits Celebrate Black Identity and African Roots

7 hours ago
1 min read

Just Beachy

7 hours ago
1 min read

The 10 Best African Netflix Original TV Series  

7 hours ago
1 min read

My Accra, by Hairstylist Charlotte Mensah

7 hours ago
1 min read

These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

2 days ago
1 min read

Does the Dash for Gas Spell a Potential Disaster for Africa?

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria is a Viable Market for Zipline to Extend its Reach beyond Health Logistics

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE

2 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

2 hours ago
1 min read

UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer