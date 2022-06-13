Radisson Blu Hotel Is Officially Open In Durban

Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is located on the eastern coast of South Africa’s vibrant city of Durban, in its most affluent residential and entertainment hub, Umhlanga. The hotel has easy access to several popular beaches and is within walking distance of the three-kilometer Umhlanga Beach Promenade. Durban has become a must-visit for local and international travelers because of its vast and enchanting landscapes and ideal year-round weather. Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is close to the Durban ICC with direct access to the luxury Oceans Mall, which boasts a variety of international brands and is just 5 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

