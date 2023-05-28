Radical Rethinking at Biennale: Africa and the Future Share Pride of Place  

The latest edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale marks a number of significant changes from the past, courtesy of this year’s curator, Lesley Lokko. With its focus on Africa as the cradle of future innovation, it is sending a message of much-needed change and is confronting issues of a troubled history. Lokko gives pride of place to two kinds of stories: those that allow Africa and the African diaspora to narrate that troubled history on its own terms and those that imagine how things could have turned out radically differently. The first group uses architecture as a mnemonic device to recall histories and traditional design practices; the second as a vehicle — a time-traveling spaceship — for a kind of joyous science fiction.
More Stories
With ‘Banel & Adama,’ Ramata-Toulaye Sy Takes Her Place Among Cannes’ Top Names
The Lion Sleeps Tonight: One Song’s Journey from 1930s South Africa to Disney Money-Spinner
Designer Profile: Justin Van Breda
Chef Eric Adjepong Brings African Cuisine Into the Spotlight
Africa’s Most Mesmerizing Lodge Interiors
These Two African Islands are the Underrated Places to Travel this Summer
Five Must-visit Galleries in South Africa that Showcase the Country’s Cultural Tapestry
The Spice Island Unguja – Known to Most as Zanzibar – is a Scent Sensation
These are the Best Airlines on the Continent
The Challenges Facing the New Leader of Africa’s Largest Economy are Simply Enormous
Understanding the Opinions of Africa’s Rising Generation
SA Reserve Bank Concerned about the Rand’s Recent Meltdown and Persistent Price Pressures