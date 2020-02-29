Racist Catzavelos Has Learned His Lesson – Lawyer

Adam Catzavelos said he was grateful for the sentence handed to him while his counsel is adamant the convicted racist has now learned his lesson.

Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 rand or two years behind bars for calling black people the k-word on a Greek beach – suspended fpor five years.

The sentence essentially means Catzavelos could be liable to pay the fine or serve two years behind bars if he becomes a repeat offender within this period.

The case was brought forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2018 when it laid the charge at Bramley Police Station.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint

Catzavelos is still expected to comply with an Equality Court ruling, which ordered him to pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, which is run by the foundation’s namesake, who was a 1976 Soweto uprising activist.

His legal counsel, Lawley Shain, hoped the matter will now be put to bed.

“I think the court took into account the circumstances – correctly so – and one of the sentences that I recommended was the imposition of a fine only suspended and that is what has happened.”

