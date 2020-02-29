Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Racist Catzavelos Has Learned His Lesson – Lawyer

8 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Adam Catzavelos said he was grateful for the sentence handed to him while his counsel is adamant the convicted racist has now learned his lesson.

Catzavelos was handed a suspended sentence of R50,000 rand or two years behind bars for calling black people the k-word on a Greek beach – suspended fpor five years.

The sentence essentially means Catzavelos could be liable to pay the fine or serve two years behind bars if he becomes a repeat offender within this period.

The case was brought forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2018 when it laid the charge at Bramley Police Station.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: EFF gives police 24 hours to respond to Catzavelos criminal complaint

Catzavelos is still expected to comply with an Equality Court ruling, which ordered him to pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, which is run by the foundation’s namesake, who was a 1976 Soweto uprising activist.

His legal counsel, Lawley Shain, hoped the matter will now be put to bed.

“I think the court took into account the circumstances – correctly so – and one of the sentences that I recommended was the imposition of a fine only suspended and that is what has happened.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Joburg Residents Urged To Avoid Low-Lying Areas

11 mins ago
1 min read

Thousands to Attend Funeral Of Tazne van Wyk

18 mins ago
1 min read

Driver Escapes Serious Crash With Just A Fractured Wrist

25 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom, Prasa To Meet After Power Cut To WC Metrorail System

17 hours ago
1 min read

NSRI: Still No Sign Of 6 Missing Fishermen Near Mouille Point

18 hours ago
1 min read

Murderer Thembinkosi Ngcobo Sentenced To Life In Prison

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Racist Catzavelos Has Learned His Lesson – Lawyer

8 mins ago
1 min read

Joburg Residents Urged To Avoid Low-Lying Areas

11 mins ago
1 min read

Thousands to Attend Funeral Of Tazne van Wyk

18 mins ago
1 min read

Driver Escapes Serious Crash With Just A Fractured Wrist

25 mins ago