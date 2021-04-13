iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Rabie Ridge Is Not Ours – Gauteng Government

Photo Credit: Twitter/@YOUFM898

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile, is expected to visit Rabie Ridge on Tuesday after police fired stun grenades to disperse illegal land invaders on Monday.

Residents say the land belongs to the government.

However, the Gauteng government says the land is not state-owned.

The Gauteng Government is condemning attempted land grabs in Rabie Ridge. Chaos erupted yesterday after police fired stun grenades to disperse crowds accused of invading land illegally.

“I can confirm that the land does not belong to neither the municipality, provincial government or any of the three-spheres. That is not our land,” says Maile.

“We have, however, been in discussion with the owners of the land,” he adds.

The Gauteng government says there are plans to house people in Rabie Ridge and is asking the community to be patient.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rural Communities Won’t Get Left Behind

5 hours ago
1 min read

DA Postpones CT Mayoral Candidate Interviews

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 655 New Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Interviews For New ConCourt Judges Begin

1 day ago
1 min read

Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr Sindi van Zyl

1 day ago
1 min read

More Police Deployed In WC Crime Hotspots

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 931 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AA Questions Official Easter Road Fatalities Figures

2 days ago
1 min read

Hlophe Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 285 New Cases Of COVID-19

2 days ago
2 min read

Alexander-Arnold Has Nothing To Prove To Southgate – Klopp

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Murder Rate ‘Unacceptable’ – Cele

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How To Combat COVID-Related Decision Fatigue

10 mins ago
3 min read

Understanding Your Offshore Allowance

32 mins ago
3 min read

Is It Time For Your Business To Bring On Board A Futurist?

43 mins ago
6 min read

Cape Town’s Exotic Lifestyle Draws Interest From Remote Workers From Around The World

53 mins ago