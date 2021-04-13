Rabie Ridge Is Not Ours – Gauteng Government

Share with your network!

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile, is expected to visit Rabie Ridge on Tuesday after police fired stun grenades to disperse illegal land invaders on Monday.

Residents say the land belongs to the government.

However, the Gauteng government says the land is not state-owned.

The Gauteng Government is condemning attempted land grabs in Rabie Ridge. Chaos erupted yesterday after police fired stun grenades to disperse crowds accused of invading land illegally.

“I can confirm that the land does not belong to neither the municipality, provincial government or any of the three-spheres. That is not our land,” says Maile.

“We have, however, been in discussion with the owners of the land,” he adds.

The Gauteng government says there are plans to house people in Rabie Ridge and is asking the community to be patient.

