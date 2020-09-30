R85m Corruption Case Involving 22 SAPS Officers Postponed

The case against 42 people accused of defrauding the police out of R85 million has been postponed to March next year for further investigation.
The suspects appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday and include 22 SAPS members, six retired police officers and 14 suppliers.
Initial investigations uncovered massive looting of state funds through cover quoting and fraudulent processing of contracts to unlawfully award the same supplier who had numerous companies registered on the SAPS supplier database.
The state asked the court for a postponement to finalise forensic investigations.
The accused are all out on R5,000 bail.
Meanwhile, police officers still on duty are facing internal disciplinary processes.
