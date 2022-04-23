R350 Grant Recipients Asked To Re-Apply

The Department of Social Development says recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grant need to re-apply.

Following the lifting of the National State of Disaster, the grant will be provided under a new legislative framework.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the grant will be extended for a year from April 2022 to March 2023.

This was during his recent State of the Nation Address.

In the coming days, the department will hold a media briefing to provide further details on the implementation of the grant.

