R350 Grant Recipients Asked To Re-Apply

The Department of Social Development says recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grant need to re-apply.
Following the lifting of the National State of Disaster, the grant will be provided under a new legislative framework.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the grant will be extended for a year from April 2022 to March 2023.
This was during his recent State of the Nation Address.
In the coming days, the department will hold a media briefing to provide further details on the implementation of the grant.
More Stories
NICD Reports 4 631 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Foreign Nationals Must Have Access To Relief Aid – Malema
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Get Under Way
Climate Activists Want To Hold Government Accountable For KZN Deaths
NICD Reports 4 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Defence Dept Made A Mistake – Modise
Fixing KZN’s Flood-Wrecked Roads Will Cost Billions – Mbalula
18 Of 79 Generation Units Not Working – Eskom
NICD Reports 2 846 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
eThekwini Government To Donate R15k Each To Families That Lost Loved Ones From Floods
Covid-19 infections rising again – Phaahla
De Ruyter Allays Fears Of National Outage