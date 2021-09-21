R350 Covid-19 Relief Grant Collection At Pick n Pay And Boxer Stores

Approved recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can collect their benefit from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide from Wednesday, 22 September.
Pick n Pay and Boxer are the first retailers to become a collection point for the SRD grant.
“Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much needed relief quicker than before,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: Omnichannel, Pick n Pay.
Step-by-step process to collecting the SRD grant:
1. The grant applicant receives an SMS from the South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) confirming their successful application.
2. A grant beneficiary will receive an SMS message from SASSA confirming collection point and advising on the day of collection.
3. Beneficiary must take their ID and physical cellphone (number registered at SASSA) along to the store when collecting their grant.
4. Enter ID number and the registered SASSA cell phone number at the till point to confirm the funds are available for collection.
5. Beneficiary immediately receives a USSD message to which they must approve on their cellphone before the cash is handed over.
Beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cell phones or to click on a link.
Beneficiaries should note that Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds, or when and where collections can be made. This is a process run entirely by Postbank.
Only grant recipients who have received an SMS from SASSA confirming their collection pay-out point as either Pick n Pay or Boxer can use the new collections points.
Pick n Pay collection points exclude BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores.
Pick n Pay is also a SASSA grant pay out point. These payments are made over 3 days each month for eligible pension, disability and child grants.
