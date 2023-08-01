R2bn Facelift For Parliament

November 2025 is the date set for Parliament to be restored to its former glory.

The Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, says he is confident that this date will be met.

While the heritage aspect of the restoration process will be adhered to, there will be added features.

Parliament was set alight in January last year with the damage estimated at R2-billion.

George wants South Africans to participate and give input into the rebuilding of the People’s Parliament.

To date, only one person, Zandile Mafe, has been arrested and charged.