R1m Reward Offered For Info On Kinnear Killers

The Family of Charl Kinnear. Photo Credit: SAPS/Twitter

1 hour ago 1 min read

Forensics for Justice has offered a R1 million reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of detective Charl Kinnear’s killers.

Kinnear, a detective in the Western Cape’s Anti-Gang Unit, was shot and killed outside his home in Bishop Lavis last Friday.

Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan’s is concerned the Western Cape may be facing what he calls “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to killings linked to the gang underworld.

O’Sullivan said authorities should act now to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

“We need to get to a situation where honest cops are respected in their communities and not murdered,” O’Sullivan said.

Kinnear’s killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although this has not been confirmed by police. They would also not speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

Forensics for Justice offered the reward on Sunday via a WhatsApp message: “We will pay ONE MILLION RAND in CASH for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that arranged the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.”

