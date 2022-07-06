R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom

Eskom said that it needed to go back to the drawing board to look for the R1 billion that would fund the new wage deal with workers.
Unions and the company’s management signed a new agreement on Tuesday following weeks of tense negotiations.
Unions clinched a deal that guarantees workers 7% increases and R400 more in housing allowance but the stress has just begun for Eskom.
The National Union of Mineworkers’ William Mabapa said that they’d also had to make compromises.
Workers had made initial demands of 15% and most recently proposed that Eskom pays them R15,000 once-off cash gratuity.
