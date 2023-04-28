iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Questions Around Sudan’s Most Famous Prisoner as Chaos Continues

16 hours ago 1 min read

As Sudan is ripped apart in a battle between rival generals, one question was swirling around the country on Wednesday: Where is the former dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir? Mr. al-Bashir, who was deposed in 2019 after three decades in power, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. In Sudan, he still faces charges related to the 1989 coup that propelled him to power, and he faces a death sentence or life in prison if convicted. The uncertainty over his whereabouts was another sign of Sudan’s descent into lawlessness and could deal a blow to the receding hopes of bringing democratic rule to the country. Then on Wednesday, the army compounded the confusion when it said that Mr. al-Bashir and four other top former officials, were being held in a military hospital and had been at the facility for health reasons since before the conflict began almost two weeks ago.
 SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Probe into What Really Happened at South Africa’s Power Utility

16 hours ago
1 min read

Foreign Investment in Kenyan Stocks has Nosedived

16 hours ago
1 min read

UN Education Fund Names Guinean Journo as Global Champion

16 hours ago
1 min read

Shipping Containers to the Rescue

16 hours ago
1 min read

How Energy has Shaped Sudan’s Violent Political Economy

16 hours ago
1 min read

Pastors in Kenya Under the Spotlight

16 hours ago
1 min read

2023 Goldman Environmental Prize Winner Reflects

16 hours ago
1 min read

The Director Revealing Somalia’s Untold Stories

16 hours ago
1 min read

Patrick Mujuzi is Turning Used Disposable Diapers into Something Useful

16 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Ruling Party Wants Out of the Rome Statute

3 days ago
1 min read

Fighting Disrupts Critical Laboratory in Khartoum

3 days ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Famous Pink Lake Is Losing its Lustre

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Sub Saharan Africa Mergers And Acquisition Transactions Totalled US$ 3.8 Billion In Q1 2023

12 hours ago
2 min read

Xero Survey Reveals SA Small Businesses Have Highest Level Of Wellbeing

12 hours ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting

12 hours ago
1 min read

JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges

12 hours ago

Share