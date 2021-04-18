Questions Around Lindani Myeni’s Killing In Hawaii

Questions are being asked as to why a KwaZulu-Natal man was gunned down by police in Honolulu.
29-year-old Lindani Myeni was killed during a confrontation with police on Wednesday night after they responded to reports of a burglary.
Police body cam footage show officers shining a torch in Myeni’s eyes, and then ordering him to lie down without identifying themselves.
He then punches the police officers, and shots are fired killing him.
Condolences have been streaming in on social media, with the hashtag Justice For Lindani Myeni trending.
The former rugby player had moved to Honolulu in Hawaii with his young family in January.
More Stories
No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J
SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases
Prince Philip’s Funeral Underway At Windsor Castle
SA Man Killed By Hawaii Police
SA Records 1 424 New COVID-19 Cases
Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System
ANC Step-Aside Fiasco Continues
SA Reports 1 372 New Cases
DA Western Cape Leader Suspended
15 Million People To Receive Pfizer Vaccine – Mkhize
Gordhan Denies Trying To Influence Mogoeng Mogoeng
I’m Prepared To Go To Prison – Zuma