Questions Around Lindani Myeni’s Killing In Hawaii

Photo Credit: Facebook

Questions are being asked as to why a KwaZulu-Natal man was gunned down by police in Honolulu.

29-year-old Lindani Myeni was killed during a confrontation with police on Wednesday night after they responded to reports of a burglary.

Police body cam footage show officers shining a torch in Myeni’s eyes, and then ordering him to lie down without identifying themselves.

He then punches the police officers, and shots are fired killing him.

Condolences have been streaming in on social media, with the hashtag Justice For Lindani Myeni trending.

The former rugby player had moved to Honolulu in Hawaii with his young family in January.

