iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa 

23 seconds ago 1 min read

According to the Power Shift Africa study, titled Adapt or Die: An analysis of African climate adaptation strategies, African countries will spend an average of 4% of GDP on adapting to climate breakdown. These countries include some of the world’s poorest people, whose responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is many times less than those of people in developed countries, or in large emerging economies such as China. Sierra Leone will have to spend $90m a year on adapting to the climate crisis, though its citizens are responsible for about 0.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year each, while US citizens generate about 80 times more. The study examined national adaptation plans submitted to the UN by seven African countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan and Togo. South Sudan, which is the world’s second poorest country, was hit by floods last year that displaced 850,000 people and led to outbreaks of water-borne diseases. The country is to spend $376m a year on adaptation, about 3.1% of its GDP. African countries are being forced to spend billions of dollars a year coping with the effects of the climate crisis, which is diverting potential investment from schools and hospitals and threatens to drive countries into ever deeper poverty.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

African Leaders Condemn Discrimination at Ukraine Border

3 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Popular Destinations in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles has Some of the Most Amazing Nature Walks and Trails

2 days ago
1 min read

The Best Time to Visit the Gambia is Now

2 days ago
1 min read

A Scholarship To Empower Next Generation of African Storytellers

2 days ago
1 min read

Nandipha Mntambo: Transcending Instinct

2 days ago
1 min read

Common Threads – Contemporary African Fashion

2 days ago
1 min read

Paying Homage to the Matriarchy      

2 days ago
1 min read

Pick Your Own Roses at Cape Town’s Chart Farm 

2 days ago
1 min read

With ‘Vagabonds!’, Eloghosa Osunde Has Created the Work of Her Dreams

2 days ago
1 min read

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa 

23 seconds ago
1 min read

African Leaders Condemn Discrimination at Ukraine Border

3 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

13 hours ago
1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

14 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer