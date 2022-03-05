iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa

17 hours ago 1 min read

According to the Power Shift Africa study, titled Adapt or Die: An analysis of African climate adaptation strategies, African countries will spend an average of 4% of GDP on adapting to climate breakdown. These countries include some of the world’s poorest people, whose responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is many times less than those of people in developed countries, or in large emerging economies such as China. Sierra Leone will have to spend $90m a year on adapting to the climate crisis, though its citizens are responsible for about 0.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year each, while US citizens generate about 80 times more. The study examined national adaptation plans submitted to the UN by seven African countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan and Togo. South Sudan, which is the world’s second poorest country, was hit by floods last year that displaced 850,000 people and led to outbreaks of water-borne diseases. The country is to spend $376m a year on adaptation, about 3.1% of its GDP. African countries are being forced to spend billions of dollars a year coping with the effects of the climate crisis, which is diverting potential investment from schools and hospitals and threatens to drive countries into ever deeper poverty.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Leading Egyptian Furniture and Home Goods Marketplace Platform Beefs Offering with German Tech

17 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is Working on a Remote Working Visa

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airlines On Its Way to Becoming a Global Force in the Logistics Sector

17 hours ago
1 min read

A Medical Emergency Gave Birth to this Game-changing Innovation

17 hours ago
2 min read

Helping Employees in Nigeria Get Faster Access to their Pay

17 hours ago
2 min read

DRC’s Register of Mobile Devices Tax has been a Source of Frustration for Many

17 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda is Creating Ripples in High-profile Tech Programs

17 hours ago
2 min read

Making Rwanda a Foreign Investment Hub Means Restructuring its Financial Sector

17 hours ago
2 min read

Gaborone Wants to Fill the Vacuum Left By Moscow as the Diamond Authority

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Movie Posters Become Collector’s Items

5 days ago
1 min read

To Experience Kampala in Its Entirety, All of These Experiences are a Must

5 days ago
1 min read

New Logistics Firm Solves Egyptian Restaurants’ Supply Chain Inefficiencies

5 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

Erasmus Denies Leaking Infamous Lions Tour Video

3 hours ago
2 min read

Australia’s Warne Had Chest Pain, Health Issues Before Death, Thai Police Say

3 hours ago
3 min read

Liverpool Close Gap On Man City, Chelsea Thrash Burnley

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer