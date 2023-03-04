Q4 Unemployment Rate Eases To 32.7% – Stats SA

Statistics South Africa said that the country’s official unemployment rate eased marginally to 32.7% in the fourth quarte of 2022.
This is a decrease of 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous quarter’s 32.9%.
This means almost that 16 million people were still unemployed during this period.
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.
